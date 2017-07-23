Fans have been sharing tributes to the late singer.

Linkin Park have set up a tribute website for Chester Bennington where fans can post messages, videos and photos.

Bennington’s death was confirmed on Thursday (July 20), with coroners stating that he was found at his Palos Verdes, California home after taking his own life.

The #RIPCHESTER website also features contact information “in case you or someone you know needs support.” The band shared the website last night (July 22) and tributes have been pouring in.

Meanwhile, a candlelit vigil for the late Linkin Park frontman was held at Central Park, where fans gathered to pay their respects.

Organisers Ben and Jenny spoke of how the band had helped them through depression and tough times when they were growing up. You can see the vigil below.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Tributes have since poured in for the singer, with bandmate Mike Shinoda revealing that he was “shocked and heartbroken” by Chester’s death.

Linkin Park fans have also penned an emotional tribute to the singer, describing him as “a man who could never do anyone wrong.”

Placebo have also written a touching tribute to Bennington. After sending their love and condolences to Bennington’s family and friends and describing the musician as “never less than a kind, gentle and generous soul”, the band wrote of the stigma attached to “the twin demons of addiction and depression” in a post on their Facebook page.

“This tragedy, along with the recent passing of Chris Cornell in similar circumstances, only highlights the pernicious and life-threatening nature of the twin demons of addiction and depression,” they wrote, “to which in society there still remains a large stigma attached; especially when it comes to successful musicians who, to the general public at least, appear to ‘have it all’.