Chester Bennington’s cause of death confirmed

The 41-year-old Linkin Park frontman was found dead last week

Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington’s cause of death has been confirmed by the coroner.

Last week, news broke that the singer had died after taking his own life, following a lengthy battle with depression. Now, Los Angeles Coroner’s Office spokesman Ed Winter has confirmed that 41-year-old Bennington died by hanging. They added that half a bottle of alcohol was found nearby but there was no sign of drug abuse. A suicide note was not found.

Having often spoken out about his mental health struggles and battle with addiction, Bennington gave a brave and frank message about seeking help shortly before his death.

“My whole life, I’ve just felt a little off,” said Bennington. “I find myself getting into these patterns of behaviour or thought – especially when I’m stuck up here [in my head]; I like to say that ‘this is like a bad neighbourhood, and I should not go walking alone’.

“Most of my problems are problems that I cause myself. That’s what that song’s about – that time when you consciously look at that. Once you acknowledge what it is, you can separate yourself from it and do something about it, as opposed to just being in it.”

In the wake of his death, Linkin Park have since set up a website in memory of Chester Bennington.