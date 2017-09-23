Linkin Park forgive Korn guitarist for ‘cowardly’ suicide remarks

Brian 'Head' Welch will join the band for their Chester Bennington memorial concert

Korn guitarist Brian ‘Head’ Welch has taken to Instagram, thanking the Linkin Park camp for their forgiveness after he made controversial remarks following the death of singer Chester Bennington.

The guitarist came under fire earlier this year, after remarking that suicide was ‘cowardly’ soon after the death by suicide of Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington. ‘I just kinda lost a lot of respect for you,’ he wrote in a post on his Facebook page.

Welch later apologised, stating: “I spoke from a broken heart, a shattered heart, devastation and grief. And I would have worded it different… I learned not to process grief online. And apologies to any of his fans — I meant no disrespect. I was shattered, I was heartbroken and so sorry for my good friends that have been so close to him.”

Now, in a new Instagram post, he has confirmed that the Linkin Park crew have forgiven him for his remarks, as well as confirming that he will join his fellow Korn bandmate Jonathan Davis in performing at Linkin Park’s upcoming memorial concert for Bennington.

“When I heard the news about our friend Chester Bennington I was so sad, hurt and angry. In my shock and confusion I didn’t know how to process my feelings correctly,” he writes. “I spoke out from a broken heart and I want to thank the LP camp, and all of my friends and fans for the forgiveness, understanding and grace that was extended to me. I am honored to celebrate Chester’s life with our boys in LP, their fans, and many of my friends and colleagues in the music industry.

The tribute concert for Bennington will take at Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on October 27. It will be the first time the group’s surviving five members will perform together since Bennington’s passing.

The band will be joined by a number of special guests, with the band’s fee for the show going to Music For Relief’s One More Light Fund in memory of Chester.

Many artists involved took to Twitter earlier this week to promote the show. Among those were Avenged Sevenfold’s M. Shadows and Synyster Gates, three members of System of a Down, Yellowcard singer William Ryan Key and Kiiara, who featured on Linkin Park’s recent single ‘Heavy’.

Bring Me The Horizon frontman Oli Sykes took to Twitter to confirm his involvement. “I’m honoured to announce I’ll be performing w/ @LinkinPark in memory of Chester,” he wrote.