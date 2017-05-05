Watch Stormzy and Pusha T appear in video for Linkin Park collaboration ‘Good Goodbye’

Song is lifted from nu-metal band's upcoming album 'One More Light'

Linkin Park have shared the video for their Stormzy and Pusha T collaboration ‘Good Goodbye’.

The song features on the nu-metal band’s upcoming sixth album ‘One More Light’, which is out on May 19.

Both Stormzy and Pusha appear in the clip, as well as former basketball star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Watch below.

“We like Stormzy and we think that he’s dope,” frontman Chester Bennington recently said. “Little did we know that, he was about to take over the world.”

Of how the collaboration came about, he explained: “It required us reaching out saying ‘Hey, we like Stormzy, here’s a track if you would like to participate on it, that would be awesome.’ Apparently he was like, ‘Yeah.’ That wasn’t that difficult, but we knew of Stormzy and that’s why we reached out to him.”

The band have also said that they are fans of grime, citing artists like Stormzy, Skepta and Giggs. They explained that they’ve been watching and listening from afar, but said they had underestimated the demand for grime in the UK.

Linkin Park’s new album is their first full-length LP since 2014’s ‘The Hunting Party’. Their lead single ‘Heavy’ features guest vocals from Illinois singer Kiiara.

Speaking to Billboard about the forthcoming release, guitarist Mike Shinoda hinted that ‘Heavy’ reflected much of the tone of the new record.

“One of the reasons why we chose ‘Heavy’ as the first single is because it is really the core sound of the album,” Shinoda said. “This wasn’t a scenario where the whole album sounds one way and the single sounds different. This is how the album sounds. So we wanted to go out with a song like that, where everybody can get a sense of the direction of this body of work.”