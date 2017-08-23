Linkin Park to honour Chester Bennington with ‘special public event’

The band also thanked fans in a statement for their "tremendous outpouring of love" since the frontman's tragic death last month

Linkin Park have announced plans to hold a ‘special public event’ to honour the memory of Chester Bennington.

The band shared the news last night (August 22) in their second public statement since the frontman passed away last month.

Thanking their fans “for the tremendous outpouring of love, which has strengthened our spirit during this incredibly difficult time”, the statement then went on to say that “the five of us are so grateful for all of your support as we heal and build the future of Linkin Park.”

The band then announced their intention to memoralise Bennington at a ‘special public event’ in LA, Linkin Park’s home city, with a date for the event yet to be confirmed.

See Linkin Park’s full statement below.

Last weekend, Jay-Z paid his own tribute to Bennington during his headline set at V Festival by performing a rare rendition of ‘Numb / Encore’ – taken from the rapper’s 2004 collaborative EP with Linkin Park.

FOR HELP AND ADVICE ON MENTAL HEALTH:

‘Am I depressed?’ – help and advice on mental health and what to do next