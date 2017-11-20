Linkin Park honour Chester Bennington with emotional AMA speech

"We want to dedicate this award to him, to his memory."

Linkin Park honoured the memory of the late Chester Bennington with an emotional speech at the American Music Awards (AMA) last night.

As they picked up the award for favourite alternative rock artist, Bennington’s bandmates Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson and Rob Bourdon dedicated the award to him after his death earlier this year.

“First of all, thank you so much to all the fans here and around the world who voted for the band, who have supported the band through thick and thin”, Linkin Park co-founder Shinoda said.

“I got a chance to talk to those guys … who said really wonderful things about Chester. And they were similar to the things that our fans said all around the world about him, and we want to dedicate this award to him, to his memory, to his talent, to his sense of humor, to his joy.”

He added: “Remember, you guys — all of you, tonight — whether you’re a fan or an artist, I want you guys to take a moment to appreciate what you’ve got and make Chester proud. Thank you guys so much.”

Elsewhere at the AMAs, Christina Aguilera performed a tribute to Whitney Houston to mark the 25th anniversary of the Bodyguard, which saw her delivering inspired renditions of I Will Always Love You, I Have Nothing and Run To You.

But the performance seemingly did little to impress Pink, who appeared decidedly apprehensive and unsure about it as the camera panned to her face.

Diana Ross also appeared at last night’s ceremony, collecting the lifetime achievement award, joined by her whole family.