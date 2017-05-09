Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington: “Why are we still talking about ‘Hybrid Theory’? Move the fuck on”

The California six-piece will release their seventh studio album, 'One More Light', next week after a three-year absence

Linkin Park‘s Chester Bennington has spoken out on the debate surrounding changes in the band’s sound, expressing his annoyance with the constant comparisons to ‘Hybrid Theory’ by saying that people should “move the fuck on” from their 2000 debut album.

The long-running Californian band are gearing up for the release of their seventh studio album, ‘One More Light’, next week (May 19). It’ll be the six-piece’s first full length record since 2014’s ‘The Hunting Party’, with the new album featuring guest contributions from Pusha T and Stormzy.

Ahead of the release of ‘One More Light’, Bennington has responded to critics of the band’s current sound – a reference to the poppier territory that was explored on lead single ‘Heavy’, which features the vocalist Kiiara – after Linkin Park were accused by some of “selling out.”

“We were asked, ‘What do you think of people who say you sold out?’ I don’t care,” the frontman told Music Week. “If you like the music, fantastic. If you don’t like it, that’s your opinion too. Fantastic. If you’re saying we’re doing what we’re doing for a commercial or monetary reason, trying to make success out of some formula… then stab yourself in the face!” he laughed.

Asked about the band’s desire to evolve from the sound of ‘Hybrid Theory’, Bennington commented: “When we made ‘Hybrid Theory’, I was the oldest guy in the band and in my early ’20s. That’s why I guess I’m like: ‘Why are we still talking about ‘Hybrid Theory’? It’s fucking years ago. It’s a great record, we love it. Like, move the fuck on. You know what I mean?”

Last week, Linkin Park paired up with Blink-182 for a new Funny Or Die sketch to announce two joint summer stadium shows in the US.