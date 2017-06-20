Watch Linkin Park get a jug thrown at them while playing polarising pop single ‘Heavy’

The incident took place at French festival Hellfest at the weekend

Linkin Park had a jug thrown at them during a performance of their pop-leaning single ‘Heavy’ at a recent festival.

The US band played French festival Hellfest at the weekend, a firmly rock event that was headlined this year by Deep Purple and Aerosmith, as well as Linkin Park.

During a performance of their polarising song ‘Heavy’, an audience member appeared to throw a plastic jug at the band, which narrowly missed singer Chester Bennington.

Watch the incident 10 seconds into the video below.

Bennington has since taken to Twitter to say that playing the festival was “fun” and that he had a “blast watching people mosh to ‘In The End’ and then flip me off when we played ‘Heavy'”. He said that he “blew them kisses” by way of reply and that the individuals “smiled and gave me heart hands back”. “They’ll be moshing to Heavy in 15 years too,” the singer added.

After saying that “the crowd was great and handled our set pretty well”, a fan pointed out that the crowd “kinda booed at you guys and were disrespectful”. Bennington responded: “I didn’t notice. I was having too much fun playing music with my friends.”

Linkin Park released their seventh album ‘One More Light’ in May.