Listen to new Linkin Park song ‘Heavy’ as band announce new album ‘One More Light’

The follow-up to 2014's 'The Hunting Party' will arrive in May

Linkin Park have unveiled plans for the release of their seventh studio album ‘One More Light’, while also sharing its lead single ‘Heavy’ – listen to the new track below.

The nu-metal veterans will release their first full-length LP since 2014’s ‘The Hunting Party’ with the new album, with ‘One More Light’ set to hit digital and physical shelves on May 19.

Fans can now hear the first cut from the new album after Linkin Park shared ‘Heavy’ earlier today (February 16), which features guest vocals from Illinois singer Kiiara. Listen to ‘Heavy’ below.

Linkin Park will also celebrate the official announcement of ‘One More Light’ with a special performance on Facebook Live later today, which kicks off at 8pm UK time (3pm EST). Head to the band’s Facebook page for more information.

The album artwork for ‘One More Light’ has also been revealed, with the band tweeting the final cover art earlier this week.

Speaking to Billboard about the forthcoming release, guitarist Mike Shinoda hinted that ‘Heavy’ reflected much of the tone of the new record.

“One of the reasons why we chose ‘Heavy’ as the first single is because it is really the core sound of the album,” Shinoda said. “This wasn’t a scenario where the whole album sounds one way and the single sounds different. This is how the album sounds. So we wanted to go out with a song like that, where everybody can get a sense of the direction of this body of work.”

Back in December, Linkin Park member Chester Bennington stated that he believed that there was no way that the band wouldn’t be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in the near future.