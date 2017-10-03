Linkin Park release fan-made lyric video for ‘One More Light’

The clip is made up of images and videos created by the LP Street Soldiers

Linkin Park have shared a fan-made lyric video for their song ‘One More Light’.

The song is the title track from the band’s seventh studio album. It is the third single to be released from it, following ‘Heavy’ and ‘Talking To Myself’.

The fan-made clip saw members of the group’s fanbase, dubbed the LP Street Soldiers, contribute clips of various types to create the whole video. A total of 33 fans took part in the project, which has now been made the band’s official video for the song.

Watch it below, via Rock Sound.

A tribute concert for Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington, who died in July, will take place at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl later this month.

The gig, which will memorialise his life and career, will take place on October 27 and is reportedly set to feature the likes of Blink-182 and members of Korn, Avenged Sevenfold, Bring Me The Horizon and System Of A Down.

Linkin Park will play their first show since the frontman’s passing at the tribute concert, with their fee for the gig going to Music For Relief’s One More Light Fund in memory of their late bandmate.

Tickets for the show have already sold out.