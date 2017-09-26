Linkin Park share tender video of Chester Bennington improvising funny song

"I like lollipops and you like unicorns"

Linkin Park have shared a tender video of Chester Bennington that sees the singer riffing on his love of lollipops and unicorns during a light-hearted moment backstage.

In the clip, the late Linkin Park frontman is seen struggling to contain his laughter as he sings “I like lollipops and you like unicorns”.

Posting the clip on Twitter, Linkin Park wrote: “Cherishing all the times Chester made us laugh”. You can watch it below.

Responding to the video, one fan wrote: “He was pure joy, I always loved his sense of humor and his laughter!”

Another said: “He always made us happy and this is the best way to remember him…thank you guys!!!”

Last week, it was announced that Korn, System Of A Down, Bring Me The Horizon, Avenged Sevenfold and Blink-182 will perform at Linkin Park‘s tribute concert in honour of late frontman Chester next month.

The nu-metal idol was found dead in his California home after taking his own life on July 20. He was aged just 41-years-old.

Linkin Park will host a tribute concert for Bennington at Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on October 27. It will be the first time the group’s surviving five members will perform together since Bennington’s passing.