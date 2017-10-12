Linkin Park share photo as they get “back to work” after death of Chester Bennington
"Good to be back with the guys"
Linkin Park have shared a photo of the band’s first rehearsal since the death of Chester Bennington.
The nu-metal veterans are currently gearing up for a tribute concert to their late frontman, who tragically took his own life earlier this year. Members of Blink 182, Bring Me The Horizon, System Of A Down, KoRn and many more have all been confirmed to perform at the show at Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on October 27.
Now, Linkin Park basstist Dave ‘Phoenix’ Farrell’ has shared a photo of the band back together, with the caption “Home from the #dunhilllinks and back to “work!” Good to be back with the guys.”
Meanwhile, Linkin Park rapper/guitarist Mike Shinoda has paid tribute to Bennington in a new interview.
“He was such a happy guy, he was such a fun guy,” Shinoda said. “When he’d walk in the room, there was such a positive, funny, upbeat energy, and that’s what we wanna get out of this show… I know it’s gonna be a roller coaster of emotion. But when we talk about this and when we’re focusing on the show, it’s really about, like we say, celebrating life.”
