Linkin Park surge back into the album charts after Chester Bennington’s death

Four of Linkin Park‘s albums have surged up the US album charts after the death of frontman Chester Bennington was announced on Thursday.

The singer died at his home in Palos Verdes Estates, California, with a coroner confirming over the weekend that he took his own life.

But in the aftermath of his tragic passing, fans have paid tribute by purchasing the music of Linkin Park – resulting in a huge Billboard Chart rise for four of their most famous albums.

Their most recent album, ‘One More Light’, re-entered at No.17 after shifting 23,000 albums in the week leading up to July 20 – with 18,000 physical copies.

It was followed by their 2000 debut album ‘Hybrid Theory’, which re-entered at No. 27 with 15,000 units, 8,000 of which were physical copies.

In third place came 2003’s ‘Meteora’, which returned at No. 41 with 11,000 units, a rise of 347 percent.

The chart resurgence was completed by 2007’s ‘Minutes to Midnight’, which re-entered at No.115 with 6,000 sales, 2,000 of which were physical sales.

In the rock charts, the band also ruled supreme – with the records respectively charting at No 3, 5, 6 and 27.

Over the weekend, Linkin Park confirmed the cancellation of their North America tour following Bennington’s death.

The band were due to play 27 dates across the continent from July to October in support of their recent album ‘One More Light’.

In a short statement on Twitter, Live Nation wrote: “The Linkin Park One More Light North American Tour has been cancelled. Refunds available at point of purchase. Our thoughts to all affected.”

