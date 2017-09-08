"Thank you to our fans from around the world for your outpouring of love and support"

Linkin Park have released a video online thanking fans from around the globe for their tributes, kind words and support following the death of frontman Chester Bennington.

The loss of the frontman shocked the world, when he was found dead in his California home after taking his own life on July 20, aged 41.

The band posted a compilation on Twitter of video footage of fans all over the world, from Russia to LA, at vigils for Chester Bennington. The band posted a caption, reading: “Thank you to our fans from around the world for your outpouring of love and support”.

This video comes a day after Chester’s widow Talinda posted a photo of her family on holiday with the caption: “This was days before my husband took his own life. Suicidal thoughts were there, but you’d never know. #fuckdepression”

Speaking of Chester’s passing following his death, Talinda said: “I lost my soulmate and my children lost their hero – their Daddy. We had a fairytale life and now it has turned into some sick Shakespearean tragedy. How do I move on? How do I pick up my shattered soul?”

She continued: “He was a bright, loving soul with an angel’s voice”. Talinda continued: “And now he is pain free, singing his songs in all of our hearts”.

FOR HELP AND ADVICE ON DEPRESSION AND MENTAL HEALTH: