The band filmed the skit with Ken Jeong last week.

Linkin Park wrapped filming on an episode of Carpool Karaoke only days before the death of Chester Bennington.

The band were pictured alongside actor Ken Jeong as filming wrapped on their episode of the Apple TV show – which is a direct offshoot of James Corden’s Late Late Show sketch.

“Fun day with @kenjeong @CarpoolKaraoke @AppleMusic – stay tuned”, the band captioned a snap posted on Twitter.

Yesterday, Jeong was among those who paid tribute to Chester after his death was announced. He wrote: “I am in shock and heartbroken. All my thoughts and prayers go out to Chester and his family and friends at this time.” The Linkin Park frontman’s death was announced yesterday, with coroners confirming that he was found at his Palos Verdes, California home after taking his own life.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Linkin Park fans have also penned an emotional tribute to the singer, describing him as “a man who could never do anyone wrong.”

Another tribute came from Stormzy , who collaborated with Linkin Park on their 2017 single ‘Good Goodbye.’

“Bruv I can’t lie I’m so upset serious,” he tweeted, along with several instances of the heartbroken emoji.