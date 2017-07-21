Linkin Park wrapped filming on Carpool Karaoke shortly before Chester Bennington’s death
The band filmed the skit with Ken Jeong last week.
Linkin Park wrapped filming on an episode of Carpool Karaoke only days before the death of Chester Bennington.
The band were pictured alongside actor Ken Jeong as filming wrapped on their episode of the Apple TV show – which is a direct offshoot of James Corden’s Late Late Show sketch.
“Fun day with @kenjeong @CarpoolKaraoke @AppleMusic – stay tuned”, the band captioned a snap posted on Twitter.
Yesterday, Jeong was among those who paid tribute to Chester after his death was announced.
He wrote: “I am in shock and heartbroken. All my thoughts and prayers go out to Chester and his family and friends at this time.”
“I am heartbroken you do not know what someone’s going through serious,” he added. “Prayers up for your family right now my brother.”