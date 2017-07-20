Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington has died, aged 41

The frontman was found at his home in California today (July 20)

Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington has died, aged 41.

A LA County coroner confirmed the musician’s death to the Associated Press.

The New York Times confirms Bennington’s death is being investigated as suicide. He was found at his Palos Verdes, California home today (July 20).

Brian Elias, the chief of operations for the Los Angeles County coroner’s office, said that law enforcement authorities had responded to a call shortly after 9am PT and were conducting a death investigation in Palos Verdes Estates in Los Angeles County.

Bennington reportedly struggled with drug and alcohol addiction throughout his life. He is survived by his wife, Talinda Ann Bentley, and six children – three from his relationship with Bentley and three from two prior relationships.

Linkin Park were currently on tour and were scheduled to perform in Mansfield, Massachusetts next Thursday (July 27).

Linkin Park broke through in 2000 with their debut album ‘Hybrid Theory’. They released their most recent album ‘One More Light’ earlier this year.

Bennington also performed in the band Dead By Sunrise, with whom he released one album – 2009’s ‘Out Of Ashes’. He also joined Stone Temple Pilots as their singer after Scott Weiland departed the group in 2013.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

