Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington ‘will punch you in the f**cking mouth’ if you call them ‘sell-outs’

'That means that I can actually have feelings about it and most of the time my feelings are I want to kill you'

Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington has said that he wants to ‘kill’ anyone who calls them ‘sell-outs’, and will ‘punch them in the f**king mouth’.

The nu-metal veterans, who recently divided opinion with their new album ‘One More Light‘, were talking to Kerrang! about fans’ varying reactions to their evolving sound and recent move to a more ‘pop’-friendly direction.

“Either you like the song or you don’t and if you don’t like the song because you hear it and on a knee-jerk reaction it’s like ‘oh it doesn’t have metal in it so I don’t like it’, that’s fine, like whatever,” said Bennington. “But if you’re gonna be the person who says like ‘they made a marketing decision to make this kind of record to make money’ you can fucking meet me outside and I will punch you in your fucking mouth because that is the wrong fucking answer.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

“Because guess what, calling us a sell out for that purpose is… selling out on your fucking excuse as to why you don’t like it. You’re a fucking pussy. For any band to take musical risks because you like what you’re doing in spite of what you know some people will say they don’t like, it doesn’t matter if they like it or not–what matters is that you took the chance to do something that you felt was important to you and that’s what being an artist is all about.”

Bennington continued: “When we did ‘Minutes To Midnight‘, this was a conversation we literally had, ‘this could end our career’. We all had that real honest conversation like ‘look I know we’re doing this because this is what we love and we really really… this is important to us. This could honestly be like the worst decision we’ve ever made professionally. Creatively probably the best thing, professionally it might be the worst.’ We were like ‘we’re good with that. We can live with that’.”

He added: “When you make it personal, like a personal attack against who we are as people, like dude shut up. That means that I can actually have feelings about it and most of the time my feelings are I want to kill you.”

This comes after Bennington cause controversy last month when he asked why fans were ‘still talking’ about their debut album ‘Hybrid Theory’ – urging their to ‘move the fuck on’. Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor then responded, claiming that while he understood his frustrations, he urged him to ‘be grateful’.

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) NME Newsletter Sign up for the newsletter Your email address: Sign Up

Linkin Park’s upcoming UK tour dates are below. Tickets are available here.

Mon July 3 2017 – LONDON O2 Arena

Thu July 6 2017 – BIRMINGHAM Barclaycard Arena

Fri July 7 2017 – MANCHESTER Arena