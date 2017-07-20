Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda says he is ‘shocked and heartbroken’ by the death of bandmate Chester Bennington

The band's frontman died today (July 20), aged 41

Linkin Park‘s Mike Shinoda has responded to the death of his bandmate, Chester Bennington.

Bennington was found at his Palos Verdes, California home today (July 20). The New York Times confirms his death is being investigated as suicide.

“Shocked and heartbroken, but it’s true,” Shinoda wrote on Twitter. “An official statement will come out as soon as we have one.”

Bennington is survived by his wife, Talinda Ann Bentley, and six children – three from his relationship with Bentley and three from two prior relationships.

Linkin Park were currently on tour and were scheduled to perform in Mansfield, Massachusetts next Thursday (July 27).

Linkin Park broke through in 2000 with their debut album ‘Hybrid Theory’. They released their most recent album ‘One More Light’ earlier this year.

Bennington also performed in the band Dead By Sunrise, with whom he released one album – 2009’s ‘Out Of Ashes’. He also joined Stone Temple Pilots as their singer after Scott Weiland departed the group in 2013.

FOR HELP AND ADVICE ON MENTAL HEALTH:

