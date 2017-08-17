Lisa Marie Presley and her kids honour Elvis on anniversary of his death

Today (August 16) marks 40 years since the rock'n'roll icon passed away

Elvis‘ daughter Lisa Marie Presley has honoured her late father alongside her children on the anniversary of his death.

The King Of Rock’n’Roll passed away at the age of 42 of a heart attack forty years ago today (August 16).

Lisa Marie took her eight-year-old twin daughters Harper and Finley Lockwood, and her 24-year-old son Benjamin Keough to Elvis’ former home, Graceland, last night (August 15) to pay their respects.

Over 50,000 fans joined the family, including Lisa Marie’s mother Priscilla Presley, for a candlelit vigil at Elvis’ Memphis estate.

As Us Weekly reports, the 47-year-old Lisa Marie carried a torch and lit candles with those who’d turned up to remember the late musician. A procession walked around the grounds where he, his parents and grandmother are buried.

Meanwhile, fans have complained after being charged to visit Elvis’ grave to pay their respects.

For the last four decades, it has been free to visit his grave to mourn him – but for the first time this year, a fee has been introduced. Elvis fans now have to pay $28.75 (around £22) for an ‘Elvis Week Property Pass’ wristband to be able to walk up the driveway procession towards his grave.

“I understand they are a business, and there’s absolutely nothing wrong with them making money,” Elvis fan Anthony Stuchbury told The Independent. “But the current price-gouging situation has created so much friction, it’s even dividing fans.”