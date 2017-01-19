Listen to Arcade Fire’s new anti-Trump anthem ‘I Give You Power’

Featuring Mavis Staples

Arcade Fire have shared a new song called ‘I Give You Power’.

The track, which is not expected to be included on their upcoming album, features R&B/blues singer Mavis Staples and is a Tidal exclusive. Win Butler and Régine Chassagne are co-owners of the Jay Z-led streaming service. All proceeds go to the American Civil Liberties Union.

The band write on Twitter: “It’s never been more important that we stick together & take care of each other”.

Listen to the politically-charged ‘I Give You Power’ here. It had previously been reported that the band would release an anti-Trump song to coincide with the upcoming inauguration.

The band have also posted a mysterious new image to Facebook:

Arcade Fire previously told fans that their hotly-anticipated fifth album and the follow-up to ‘Reflektor’ is likely to be released in Spring 2017.

The band recorded their audience singing a melody from a new song during their headline show at the New Orleans festival Voodoo Music + Arts Experience last October.

Butler asked the audience “if they’d like to be on a record.” Met with cheers, he then asked them to repeat a melody, with the intention of it being used in the final recording of a forthcoming new song.

Getty/WireImage

The Montreal-based band played their first headline show in over three months with their slot at the Louisiana festival, with the show also notable for frontman Win Butler saying “Fuck British Petroleum” from the stage in reference to the oil company’s compensation payment to the US state.

Arcade Fire will return for several European festival shows in 2017, including a Isle of Wight Festival headline slot.