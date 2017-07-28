Listen to Belle And Sebastian’s new single ‘We Were Beautiful’

It's their first single since 2015.

Belle and Sebastian have released new single ‘We Were Beautiful’, the first single to be officially released from the Scottish group since 2015.

The song, which was produced by Brian McNeil, was recorded in the band’s native Glasgow. You can listen to it below.

The release comes as the band embark on an extensive summer tour across North America. Having already taken in dates in Toronto, they’re now scheduled to play festival shows in New York, Boston, Philadelphia and Los Angeles until the end of August.

They’re also set to play further new material at the US dates, and will head out to Tokyo for three dates in October.

In 2014, they performed ‘I Want The World To Stop’ at the NME Awards after picking up the gong for Outstanding Contribution to Music.

Describing the accolade, singer Stuart Murdoch said: “I do get an inkling that we were sort of an inspiration to certain groups, but you’d never like to claim that you’re responsible for the upturn in fortunes of an entire city.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

“Glasgow has certainly come up, and you can be cynical about the fact that everyone’s carrying guitars around, but I like that you can be in Central Station and look around you and you’re surrounded by kids who are holding guitar cases on a Friday night.”