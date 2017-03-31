Listen to Broken Social Scene’s first new song in seven years

It's called 'Halfway Home'.

Broken Social Scene have shared their first new song in seven years, ‘Halfway Home’.

The Canadian collective performed the song for the first time on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert last night. Their line-up for the performance comprised Kevin Drew, Brendan Canning, Justin Peroff, Andrew Whiteman, Charles Spearin, Sam Goldberg, Ariel Engle, Emily Haines, Jimmy Shaw, Amy Millan, Evan Cranley, David French and Dave Hodge.

They have now released the official studio version of the song. Give it a listen below.

Broken Social Scene have also announced a series of live dates for 2017 including two UK shows. They will play Manchester’s Albert Hall on May 23 and London’s Brixton Academy on May 24. Tickets are available now from their official site.

In December the band said they were planning to release a new album, their first since 2010, at some point this year.

At the time, band member Kevin Drew discussed how the Paris attacks of 2015 had cemented their decision to reform.

“The whole reason we got back together was after the shootings in Paris. Everyone sort of got on the phone within the small tribe of us and said, ‘I want to play some shows,’” he explained. “It is interesting because someone told me that A Tribe Called Quest, that was sort of their story too. I think that just effected a lot of people because it was so close to home. So close to home.”