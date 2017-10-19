Dancing In The Dark (Mark)

Bruce Springsteen’s previously unreleased song he wrote for the first ‘Harry Potter’ movie has been getting a lot of attention online.

The Boss read the first book to his son in the late 1990s and was so inspired by Harry and his intrepid friends that he wrote a song especially for the first ‘Harry Potter’ movie in 2001. It was unfortunately turned down by Warner Bros.

‘I’ll Stand By You Always’ is part of a 13-track compilation titled ‘Odds and Sods’ which was released on the Bruce Springsteen torrent site Jungleland, reports Hypable. The mix contains primarily just rare tracks performed at soundtracks as well as the ‘Harry Potter’ song.

Listen to the bespoke ‘Harry Potter’ song that Bruce wrote for director Chris Columbus below.

Earlier this week, Bruce Springsteen’s Broadway residency began and met immediately positive reactions from the critics.

The 18-week run, which takes place at New York City’s Walter Kerr Theatre, has been promised to be a “personal” and “intimate” affair. Images from the preview show indicate a sparse set made up of a black grand piano and a few acoustic guitars.

The Boss recently hinted that his new album is finished but yet has no title or release date just yet.

“It’s connected to my solo records writing-wise… but it’s not like them at all. Just different characters living their lives”, Springsteen said of the new album.

Last month, Bruce Springsteen paid tribute to the recently deceased Tom Petty. The songwriter described himself as “devastated and heartbroken” over the death of a person he describes as “a long lost brother”.