Listen to ‘Call It What You Want’, the new single from Taylor Swift

She's getting personal....

Taylor Swift has released ‘Call It What You Want’, the fourth single to be taken from forthcoming album ‘Reputation’.

It’s the most personal song to be released from the record so far, and is said to be inspired by her relationship with boyfriend Joe Alwyn, who is described as “fit like a daydream” on the track.

The latest release comes after Taylor returned in August with ‘Look What You Made Me Do’, before following it with the release of ‘….Ready for it?’, and ‘Gorgeous’.

Last week, Taylor also dropped the video for ‘…Ready for it?’, which employs Blade Runner-esque visuals as she squares off against a naked cyborg.

She also faced unexpected criticism for appearing to go naked in the clip, before responding to her critics directly with a photo of the outfit she wore in the video.

Swift responded in an Instagram story by saying: “It truly warms my heart that [people] had so much to say about this body suit”.

She then shared another image show how unrevealing the outfit actually was.

The singer’s sixth album ‘Reputation‘ will be released on November 10. t was reported earlier this year that Swift had recruited Drake to help her make an album of “edgier R&B and hip-hop sounds”. As well as the Drake collaboration rumours, the pop star is said to have worked with Kesha on new music too