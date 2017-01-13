Listen to The Chainsmokers’ new song ‘Paris’

The DJ duo return with this brand new single

The Chainsmokers have released their latest single, ‘Paris’.

The DJ duo, who hail from New York City, had been teasing the release of the new single for a number of weeks. It marks their first release of new material in 2017, following a breakthrough 12 months that saw them achieve their first number one single with the Halsey-featuring ‘Closer’.

Dropping ‘Paris’ yesterday (January 12), the new song apparently features uncredited vocals from French singer Louane, who shares vocal duties with Chainsmokers member Andrew Taggart through the duration of ‘Paris’.

Listen to The Chainsmokers’ new single ‘Parsis’ via Spotify – or watch its accompanying lyric video – below.

Paris Paris, an album by The Chainsmokers on Spotify

Meanwhile, the band have been nominated in three categories at the forthcoming Grammy Awards – Best New Artist, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (for ‘Closer’) and Best Dance Recording (for ‘Don’t Let Me Down’).

They will found if they have won on February 12 at the ceremony in LA, which is this year being hosted by James Corden.

Back in November, Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland recorded a cover of ‘Closer’ with the Florida band Boyce Avenue.

The duo later reacted positively to the cover via Twitter, writing: “Hey @Sarah_Hyland and @boyceavenue you sound awesome! So cool y’all did that”.