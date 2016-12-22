Listen to Chance The Rapper and Jeremih’s surprise Christmas mixtape

It features nine tracks including an appearance form Hannibal Buress and a Jackson 5 sample.

Chance The Rapper and Jeremih have shared a surprise Christmas mixtape.

Titled ‘Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama’, the nine-track collection features appearances from comedian Hannibal Buress and rapper Noname. Meanwhile, the track ‘Stranger At The Table’ samples The Jackson 5’s classic ‘I Want You Back’.

Listen to the full mixtape below via Soundcloud.

Chance recently delivered an Run-DMC Christmas parody on Saturday Night Live!, performing the group’s festive single ‘Christmas in Hollis’. The song’s lyrics were changed to celebrate President Barack Obama’s last Christmas in the White House.

Earlier this month, he joined President Barack Obama for a chorus of ‘Jingle Bells’ at the National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at the White House. This year’s ceremony marked the final time that President Obama would oversee the long tradition, which dates back to Calvin Coolidge’s presidency in 1923.

In November, Chance revealed that he could release his debut album proper next year. “I’ll probably put out an album. I don’t know exactly the format every time when I’m making something, but a lot of times I have an idea. I think what I’m working on now is an album,” he said at the time.

The Chicago artist released his mixtape ‘Coloring Book’ in May. It is one of NME’s top 50 releases of the year.