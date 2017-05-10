Listen to Chase And Status and Blossoms’ collaboration, ‘This Moment’

The track came about from a chance meeting in the studio

Chase And Status and Blossoms have revealed a joint single called ‘This Moment’.

The track, which was co-written by both bands, is available now via Virgin/EMI. The groups say it came about via a chance meeting in the studio.

Blossoms’ frontman Tom Ogden sings on the song, while his bandmates and Chase And Status provide the backing. Of the process behind the track, Ogden says: “The collaboration came together really quickly and naturally. It was a good buzz to step out of my comfort zone. I believe the kids call such tunes ‘fucking bangers’.”

Chase And Status, meanwhile, added: “It was a privilege working with such a talented and hard working band as Blossoms. It’s always a challenge to collaborate with another act, but this was easy.”

Listen to the track below.

This Moment This Moment, a song by Chase & Status And Blossoms on Spotify

Blossoms released their self-titled debut album last year, which took them to the top of the Official UK Albums Chart. In February, they told NME that work is already well underway with the follow-up.

Asked about the pressure of writing it, Ogden joked: “I’m just crumbling inside – I might just joss it after this and just leave it. I’ve been writing for a second album. I’m confident. I just carried on writing after the first one, really. I’m always writing and it’s exciting. We’re not in a rush to release it, but we don’t want to wait too long. I’ve been demoing stuff and it sounds really good.

Revealing that it had a “Kylie Minogue meets New Order sound”, Ogden added that fans may be able to hear it “maybe summertime? If we get round to it. Maybe this year, I hope we’ll end up playing some new stuff.”