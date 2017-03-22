Listen to Chuck Berry’s new single ‘Big Boys’

It's taken from the rock icon's posthumous album 'CHUCK'.

A posthumous Chuck Berry single called ‘Big Boys’ has been released.

The single, which features Tom Morello and Nathaniel Rateliff, will appear on the rock icon’s final album, ‘CHUCK’, which is due in June.

In the days after his death, Berry’s family gave fans an update on the music pioneer’s final album. “Since Chuck’s passing on Saturday, the Berry family has received many inquiries from friends, fans and media about the status of his forthcoming album ‘CHUCK’, which was originally announced on his 90th birthday, 18 October 2016,” they said in a statement.

“Working to prepare the release of this record in recent months and in fact over the last several years brought Chuck a great sense of joy and satisfaction. While our hearts are very heavy at this time, we know that Chuck had no greater wish than to see this album released to the world, and we know of no better way to celebrate and remember his 90 years of life than through his music.”

They added: “For months now plans have been in place, and preparations have been made with our friends at Dualtone Records, to reveal further details and music from the album this week. As a tribute to Chuck Berry, and with gratitude to his fans around the world, we will be following through on those plans in the coming days.”

They have since announced that the album will be released on June 16 on Dualtone Records. Check out the album’s tracklist below.

‘Wonderful Woman’

‘Big Boys’

“You Go To My Head’

‘3/4 Time (Enchiladas)’

‘Darlin”

‘Lady B. Goode’

‘She Still Loves You’

‘Jamaica Moon’

‘Dutchman’

‘Eyes Of Man’

Berry was considered a pioneer of the rock and roll genre. His first single, ‘Maybellene’ was one of the first songs to be classified as a rock and roll hit. Berry won a Grammy Lifetime Achievement award in 1984 and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame in 1986.