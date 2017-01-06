Listen to David Bowie’s isolated vocals from ‘Lazarus’

From new BBC 2 documentary 'David Bowie: The Last Five Years'

David Bowie‘s isolated vocals from final single ‘Lazarus’ have been aired in a clip from a new BBC 2 documentary.

David Bowie: The Last Five Years will air on the BBC this Saturday (January 7) at 9pm UK time, a day before what would have been the singer’s 70th birthday and just under a year following his passing.

It had already been reported that the documentary reveals that Bowie wasn’t aware he was dying when he recorded ‘Blackstar’ and now a pair of clips have been released from the film, one of which features Bowie’s stripped-back vocals from ‘Lazarus’.

In the clip (viewable in the UK only), Bowie’s long-term producer and collaborator Tony Visconti discusses working with “a man on top of his game” and showcases the isolated recording. Watch at the BBC website.

Meanwhile, The Guardian reports that in the documentary it is claimed by ‘Lazarus’ video director Johan Renck that Bowie only discovered his cancer had become terminal when he was in the middle of filming the clip in November 2015.

“David said: ‘I just want to make it a simple performance video’,” Renck recalls in the documentary. “I immediately said ‘the song is called Lazarus, you should be in the bed’. To me it had to do with the biblical aspect of it… it had nothing to do with him being ill.”

Renck continues: “I found out later that, the week we were shooting, it was when he was told it was over, they were ending treatments and that his illness had won”.

A special tribute concert to David Bowie is set to take place at Brixton Academy to mark his birthday this weekend, featuring friend and actor Gary Oldman along with over 30 musicians that collaborated with Bowie throughout his career.