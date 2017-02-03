Watch rising star Declan McKenna take on Beyoncé’s ‘Hold Up’

Rising star delivers a full-band take on the 'Lemonade' hit.

Declan McKenna has covered Beyoncé‘s ‘Hold Up’ for a Box Fresh session.

Check out the rising star’s full-band take on the ‘Lemonade’ hit below.

The original ‘Lemonade’ version of ‘Hold Up’ was co-produced by Beyoncé, Diplo and Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig. The song’s co-writers also include Father John Misty, MNEK and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, whose song ‘Maps’ is referenced in the lyrics.

Speaking to NME last year about his own songs, which have tackled themes such as religion, transgender issues and football corruption, McKenna said: “I think it’s cool if young people look up to me as someone who likes to speak out about these things.”

“A lot of people don’t understand how intelligent young people are and how much they think about these topics,” he added.

McKenna, who hails from Hertfordshire, has also spoken to NME about young people’s ability to bring about real change, saying: “It seems gloomy with Brexit and fascist world leaders coming up but we’re against that. Things are actually going to change because we’re going to be the future. That’s something to be hopeful about.”

Having recently completed a UK tour, McKenna is now about to support Blossoms on their European tour.

