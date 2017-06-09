Listen to Ed Sheeran cover Britney Spears’ ‘…Baby One More Time’

The singer-songwriter has turned the pop classic into an acoustic ballad

Ed Sheeran has covered one of Britney Spears‘ most iconic songs.

As part of Spotify’s Singles programme, the singer-songwriter has recorded an acoustic version of the pop star’s 1998 hit ‘…Baby One More Time’.

The track was recorded live at Spotify Studios in New York City. You can listen to it below, via Spin.

…Baby One More Time – Recorded at Spotify Studios NYC Baby One More Time – Recorded at Spotify Studios NYC, a song by Ed Sheeran on Spotify

Meanwhile, earlier today it was confirmed Sheeran had hit one billion streams on the streaming service with ‘Shape Of You’.

The song, taken from the singer’s third album ‘÷‘, recorded the massive achievement on Thursday afternoon (June 8) after initially being released on Spotify back in January.

Only two other songs have recorded a billion streams on Spotify, Drake‘s One Dance – which hit the record back in December, and Closer by The Chainsmokers, which reached a billion streams last month.

At present, it looks likely that Major Lazer‘s Lean On could be the next song to join the illustrious club, currently sitt ing on 991,000,000 streams.

Sheeran has also been lending his talents elsewhere, after he co-wrote Rita Ora‘s comeback single ‘Your Song’ which was released last month.

He will also head to Worthy Farm at the end of June, headlining Glastonbury alongside Radiohead and Foo Fighters.