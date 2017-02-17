Listen to Ed Sheeran’s new song ‘How Would You Feel (Paean)’

It's the third song he's shared his upcoming album '÷' following 'Shape Of You' and 'Castle On The Hill'.

Ed Sheeran has shared a new song called ‘How Would You Feel (Paean)’.

It’s the third song he’s shared from new album ‘÷’ following ‘Shape Of You’ and ‘Castle On The Hill’, which broke a chart record by entering at Number One and Number Two.

Writing on Twitter, Sheeran explained that ‘How Would You Feel (Paean)’ is not a single, but simply one of his favourite tracks from the album.

How Would You Feel (Paean) How Would You Feel (Paean), an album by Ed Sheeran on Spotify

The singer-songwriter will release new album ‘÷’ on March 3. He has recently been spotted filming Carpool Karaoke with James Corden.

As well as announcing details of a special London gig at Royal Albert Hall for Teenage Cancer Trust, Sheeran will play dates in the UK, Europe and South America from March to June. Check out his full tour schedule below.

MARCH

Turin, Italy – Pala Alpitour (Fri 17)

Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion, (Sun 19)

Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle (Mon 20)

Mannheim, Germany – SAP-Arena (Wed 22)

Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena (Thu 23)

Hamburg, Germany – Barclaycard Arena (Sun 26)

Berlin, Germany – Mercedes Benz Arena (Mon 27)

London, UK – Royal Albert Hall (Tue 28)

Stockholm, Sweden – Ericsson Globen (Thu 30)

APRIL

Herning, Denmark – Jyske Bank Boxen (Sat 1)

Amsterdam, The Netherlands – Ziggo Dome (Mon 3 & Tue 4)

Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis (Wed 5)

Paris, France – Accor Hotels Arena (Thu 6)

Madrid, Spain – WiZenk Center (Sat 8)

Barcelona, Spain – Palau San Jordi (Sun 9)

Dublin, Ireland – 3 Arena (Wed 12 & Thu 13)

Glasgow, UK – SSE Hydro (Sun 16 & Mon 17)

Newcastle, UK – Metro Radio Arena (Wed 19 & Thu 20)

Manchester, UK – Arena (Sat 22 & Sun 23)

Nottingham, UK – Motorpoint Arena (Tue 25 & Wed 26)

Birmingham, UK – Barclaycard Arena (Fri 28 & Sat 29)

MAY

London, UK – The O2 (Mon 1 & Tue 2)

Lima, Peru – Estadio Nacional (Sat 13)

Santiago, Chile – Movistar Arena (Mon 15)

Buenos Aires, Argentina – Estadio Unico De La Plata (Sat 20)

Curitiba, Brazil – Pedreira Paulo Leminsky (Tue 23)

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Rio Arena (Thu 25)

Sao Paulo, Brazil – Allianz Parque (Sun 28)

Belo Horizonte, Brazil – Esplanada Do Mineirao (Tue 30)

JUNE

Bogota, Colombia – Parque Simon Bolivar (Fri 2)

San Juan, Puerto Rico – Coliseo De Puerto Rico (Sun 4)

San Jose, Costa Rica – Parque Viva Amphitheater (Tue 6)

Mexico City, Mexico – Palacio De Los Deportes (Sat 10)

Guadalajara, Mexico – Arena VFG (Mon 12)

Monterrey, Mexico – Auditorio Citibanamex (Wed 14)