You can now listen to the first ever demo of The Smiths‘ ‘There Is A Light That Never Goes Out’.

The track will feature on the forthcoming reissue of the band’s classic album ‘The Queen Is Dead’ later this year.

The previously announced re-release is due to include a remastered version of the record along with the first demo of ‘There Is A Light That Never Goes Out’ and a demo take of Louder Than Bombs track ‘Rubber Ring’. It will also feature remasters of the record’s b-sides.

A previously unreleased live album from a gig at the Great Woods Center For The Performing Arts in Mansfield, Massachusetts on August 5, 1986 will also be included with the reissue, as will a DVD of Derek Jarman’s The Queen Is Dead film.

Listen to the first demo of ‘There Is A Light That Never Goes Out’ below, via Pitchfork. ‘The Queen Is Dead’ will be reissued on October 20.

In a press release announcing ‘The Queen Is Dead’ reissue, Morrissey said: “You cannot continue to record and simply hope that your audience will approve, or that average critics will approve, or that radio will approve. You progress only when you wonder if an abnormally scientific genius would approve – and this is the leap The Smiths took with ‘The Queen Is Dead’.”

Yesterday (July 20), former Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr told a fan asking for a reunion from the Manchester band to “get a grip”.

The guitarist tweeted a picture of himself earlier this evening (July 19), standing in front of the Candy Darling-featuring artwork for The Smiths single ‘Sheila Take A Bow’.

Captioning the image “Candy says ‘back with news very soon’”, one account soon replied “A miraculous Smith’s reunion??”, to which Marr delivered the put-down.