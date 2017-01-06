Listen to The Flaming Lips’ new song with Miley Cyrus

It's taken from Wayne Coyne's band's forthcoming album ''Oczy Mlody'.

The Flaming Lips have teamed up with Miley Cyrus again for a new track from their forthcoming album ‘Oczy Mlody’.

The pop singer, who collaborated with Wayne Coyne’s band extensively on her 2015 album ‘Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz’, provides vocals on the track, which is titled ‘We A Family’. Listen below.

‘Oczy Mlody’ is set for release a week today (January 13). Coyne has described the album as sounding like “Syd Barrett meets A$AP Rocky and they get trapped in a fairy tale from the future”.

The band have previously shared tracks ‘The Castle’ and ‘How???’, as well as the track ‘Sunrise (Eyes of the Young)’.

The Flaming Lips have also released a series of videos explaining the album, with Coyne describing the meaning behind the album’s unusual Polish language title.

“At first it appealed to us because it appeared to sound like a drug; it reminded us of oxycodone,” Coyne said. “And then I think this initial appeal made us curious about what it could mean, and I believe when we looked it up, the very first thing we saw was that it meant ‘eyes of the young’… We wouldn’t like the title ‘Eyes of the Young,’ but we liked how these other jumbled words could mean that.”

Check out the full track-listing below.

‘Oczy Mlody’

‘How??’

‘There Should Be Unicorns’

‘Sunrise (Eyes of the Young)’

‘Nigdy Nie (Never No)’

‘Galaxy I Sink’

‘One Night While Hunting For Faeries and Witches and Wizards To Kill’

‘Do Glowy’

‘ Listening To The Frogs With Demon Eyes’

‘The Castle’

‘Almost Home (Blisko Domu)’

‘We A Famly’