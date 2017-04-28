Listen to Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie and Lindsey Buckingham’s new song ‘Feel About You’

It's taken from the pair's forthcoming self-titled album of duets, which is out in June

Fleetwood Mac members Christine McVie and Lindsey Buckingham have shared another new song from their forthcoming album ‘Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie’.

The track, ‘Feel About You’, is the second to be unveiled from the LP. Earlier this month they also shared ‘In My World’. You can listen to the new song below.

The new album, which will be released on June 9 via Atlantic, is also set to feature contributions from fellow Fleetwood Mac members Mick Fleetwood and John McVie – but the release won’t come under the Fleetwood Mac banner.

See the tracklist for ‘Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie’ below.

‘Sleeping Around the Corner’

‘Feel About You’

‘In My World’

‘Red Sun’

‘Love is Here To Stay’

‘Too Far Gone’

‘Lay Down For Free’

‘Game of Pretend’

‘On With the Show’

‘Carnival Begin’

Buckingham and McVie will also embark on a short North American tour in support of their new collaborative album in the summer. See those tour dates below.

June

21 Atlanta, GA – Chastain Park

23 Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

24 Raleigh, NC – The Red Hat Amphitheater

26 Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap

28 Boston, MA – Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

30 Philadelphia, PA – Mann Center for the Performing Arts

July

2 Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre

3 Chicago, IL – Northerly Island

5 Toronto, Ontario – Budweiser Stage

19 Woodinville, WA – Chateau St. Michelle

21 Murphys, CA – Ironstone Amphitheatre

22 Las Vegas, NV – Park Theatre

25 Phoenix, AZ – Comerica Theatre

27 Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that singer Stevie Nicks is set to appear on Lana Del Rey‘s new album.

Del Rey’s new album ‘Lust For Life’ is expected to be released soon, although an official release date has not yet been announced. It has so far been preceded by lead single ‘Love’ and a title-track Weeknd collaboration. Del Rey has also unveiled a witch-themed trailer for the album.

Pitchfork reports that Nicks guests on a track from Del Rey’s new album, although no further details are revealed.