Listen to ‘Fort Knox’, Noel Gallagher’s new Kanye West inspired track

"Fucking hell! It all just fell in to place"

Noel Gallagher has released ‘Fort Knox’, the latest single to be taken from his new album. Check it out below.

The song is the first in sequence on new album ‘Who Built The Moon’, which is set for release at the end of next month.

It follows the release of ‘Holy Mountain’, Noel’s comeback single which received a rather predictable thumbs down from brother Liam after being unveiled earlier this month.

Describing ‘Fort Knox’, Noel admitted that an unlikely influence came in the form of one Kanye West.

“It was the last track finished on the last day in the studio”, he said.

Fort Knox Fort Knox, a song by Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds on Spotify

“It started from a conversation talking about the Kanye West track ‘The Power’. The singer Y-See, had never even heard the track and she started to do this vocal over it and it was like: fucking hell! It all just fell in to place.’

Meanwhile, Who Built The Moon is set for release on November 24 and features guest appearances from Johnny Marr and Paul Weller.