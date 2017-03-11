Listen to Frank Ocean’s new song ‘Chanel’

It is the musician's first new solo music since last year's 'Blonde'

Frank Ocean has shared his first new solo music since the release of last year’s ‘Blonde’.

The musician hosted the second episode of his Beats 1 radio show blonded Radio last night (March 10) and used the programme to drop new material.

On it, he premiered the track ‘Chanel’. You can read the lyrics for the track on Ocean’s Tumblr page. Listen to the new song here, via Pitchfork.

Ocean recently featured on Calvin Harris’ new track ‘Slide’ alongside Migos. He sings the track’s first verse, choruses and outro, while Migos’ Quavo and Offset deliver the second and third verses respectively. Listen below.

The Scottish DJ-producer has been teasing the collaboration over the past few weeks on Snapchat. Earlier this week, he took to Twitter to reveal that the song will be called ‘Slide’. Then yesterday, he tweeted that the track would be coming that night.

Harris had previously been pictured heading to the studio with Ocean last summer.

Meanwhile, Frank Ocean won Best International Male Artist at last week’s VO5 NME Awards 2017. Also shortlisted in the category were Kanye West, Drake, Chance The Rapper, The Weeknd and Kendrick Lamar.

Ocean did not turn up to the ceremony at London’s O2 Academy Brixton or send a video acceptance speech. Instead, guest presenter Matt Berry accepted the award on his behalf. “Sorry to piss on your chips, but Frank Ocean couldn’t make it. So it’s mine,” he said.