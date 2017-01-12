Listen to Iggy Pop and Danger Mouse’s collaboration for thriller ‘Gold’

The pair contributed a track to the soundtrack of the Golden Globe-nominated film.



Iggy Pop and Danger Mouse’s collaboration for the soundtrack of crime thriller Gold has been released online.

The pair recently received a Golden Globe nomination for their contribution to the Matthew McConaughey-starring film, directed by Stephen Gaghan.

The title song was inspired by Daniel Pemberton’s spaghetti-Western theme for the film as well as Iggy Pop’s snarling vocal delivery on 2009 track ‘I Want to Go to the Beach’.

Speaking of working with producer Danger Mouse, whose real name is Brian Burton, Iggy told Rolling Stone: “In the studio, he very assiduously and energetically directed the vocal, which is what I want when you’re working with a producer.”

“Phrasing, intonation, vowel pronunciation – a lot of stuff like that. Little by little, the thing kept getting better and more conversational and less sing-songy,” he added.

The two previously worked on a track together in 2010 for the ‘Dark Night of the Soul’ album project with Sparklehorse’s late Mark Linkous.

Iggy Pop recently appeared in a short film alongside Thurston Moore for Rough Trade. The pair discussed their careers, their mutual admiration for each other’s music, and performed Chuck Berry’s ‘Johnny B. Goode’ in the clip – watch it here.

Last March, the Stooges frontman released his seventeenth studio album, ‘Post Pop Depression’.