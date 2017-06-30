'4:44' is out now.

Jay-Z has released his anticipated new album ‘4:44’ and it features a collaboration with Frank Ocean on ‘Caught Their Eyes’.

The album, which was released on Tidal this morning , sees the rapper teaming up with Frank Ocean for the second time, after they previously collaborated on ‘Oceans’ for his 2013 album ‘Magna Carta Holy Grail’.

The new record also seemingly sees the rapper apologising for alleged infidelities – which were strongly alluded to on Beyonce’s ‘Lemonade’.

He cryptically raps on the album’s title track: “If my children knew, I don’t even know what I would do / If they ain’t look at me the same, I would prolly die with all the shame / You did what with who? What good is a ménage à trois when you have a soulmate, you risked that for Blue?”

Beyonce also features on the album, with her vocals being prominently heard on ‘Family Feud’.

Another track, titled ‘Bam’, sees Jay-Z joining forces with Damian Marley – after the reggae star confirmed that they were working together earlier this month.

He previously told Billboard: “We did some work in the studio recently and he wanted to come to Jamaica to get a tour of the place.

“Well, I did some work with him for some stuff he’s working on. I’m not really sure of the details of his project in that sense, but we worked on some music together. I’ve been a fan of his music since he came out.”