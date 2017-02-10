Listen to The Jesus And Mary Chain’s new song ‘Always Sad’

'Damage And Joy', the band's first full-length release in over 18 years, is due for release in March.

The Jesus and Mary Chain have shared ‘Always Sad’, a new song from their upcoming album.

‘Damage And Joy’, the band’s first full-length release in over 18 years, is due for release on March 23. The band previously shared the song ‘Amputation’ from the album.

Always Sad Always Sad, an album by The Jesus and Mary Chain on Spotify

Discussing the album’s origins, lead singer Jim Reid said: “We started to – can you believe? – listen to each other a bit more. In the last couple of years, we’ve buried the hatchet to some degree, and thankfully not into each other.

“Most people who know us would say that we haven’t mellowed that much. I think it was to do with the fact, dare I say it, that wisdom comes with age. Let’s live and let live, and let’s take each other’s opinions into account.”

The East Kilbride five-piece hit the road in March in support of their forthcoming new album. See the band’s full tour dates below.

Thu March 23 2017 – Northumbria University, Newcastle upon Tyne

Sat March 25 2017 – Academy, Manchester

Mon March 27 2017 – Church, Leeds

Tue March 28 2017 – O2 Academy, Leicester

Wed March 29 2017 – O2 Academy, Bristol

Fri March 31 2017 – O2 Institute, Birmingham

Sat April 01 2017 – O2 Academy, Bournemouth

Sun April 02 2017 – O2 Academy, Oxford

Mon April 03 2017 – Junction 1, Cambridge

Wed April 05 2017 – O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London

Thu April 06 2017 – De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill On Sea

Fri April 07 2017 – Academy, Dublin