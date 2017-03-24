Listen to Kendrick Lamar slam Donald Trump on new song ‘The Heart Part 4’

The song ends with a hint that the rapper's new album is coming on April 7.

Kendrick Lamar has shared a new song called ‘The Heart Part Four’.

It follows three other ‘The Heart’ songs from further back in the rapper’s discography. ‘The Heart Part Three’ dropped in 2013.

Before its release, Lamar had teased the song on Instagram, which now features just one image: a black background showing the Roman numerals “IV” in white. Some fans thought he was teasing the release of his fourth album rather than a new song.

‘The Heart Part Four’ seems Lamar take aim at Donald Trump, whom he labels a ‘chump” on the second verse.

The song ends with a strong hint that the rapper’s new album could be dropping on April 7. “Y’all got till April the 7th to get ya’ll shit together,” he raps teasingly.

Listen to ‘The Heart Part 4’ below.

The Heart Part 4 The Heart Part 4, an album by Kendrick Lamar on Spotify

Earlier this month, Lamar said that he was working on a “very urgent” new album.

The rapper explained that he wants to return to “addressing the problem” the way he did on his 2015 album ‘To Pimp A Butterfly’.

“I think now, how wayward things have gone within the past few months, my focus is ultimately going back to my community and the other communities around the world where they’re doing the groundwork,” Lamar told The New York Times.

“‘To Pimp a Butterfly’ was addressing the problem,” he continued. “I’m in a space now where I’m not addressing the problem anymore. We’re in a time where we exclude one major component out of this whole thing called life: God. Nobody speaks on it because it’s almost in conflict with what’s going on in the world when you talk about politics and government and the system.”

Though he gave no idea as to a potential release date, Lamar did say of the album: “It’s very urgent.”