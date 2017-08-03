Listen to Kesha’s song for ‘people who feel like outcasts’, ‘Hymn’
The track is the latest to be taken from the returning singer's new album 'Rainbow'
Kesha has shared another track from her forthcoming album, ‘Rainbow‘.
‘Hymn’ follows ‘Praying‘, ‘Woman‘ and ‘Learn To Let Go’, and was co-written with the singer’s mother, Pebe Sebert, along with Cara Salimando and producers Ricky Reed and Jonny Price.
Kesha has written an essay to accompany the track, in which she describes it as a song for “people who feel like outcasts.” Listen to the track below.
“I think that one of the reasons why my music connects with people who feel like they don’t fit in is because I have never fit in either — this is why the song ‘Hymn’ is so special to me,” she wrote on Mic. “The longer title was ‘Hymn for the Hymnless’. And when I say “hymnless,” I’m talking about people who feel like they don’t fit in, people who feel like they don’t have a hymn.
“That’s how I have always felt myself — there was never one group or scene that was entirely mine. The lyrics are, “This is a hymn for the hymnless, kids with no religion.” Religion, for me, in this song doesn’t mean necessarily religion as in your spiritual belief, but more like kids with no set way of life. I’m still trying to figure out what I believe and what the truth is in my heart, and I know I’m not alone. My mind and opinions keep changing and expanding.”
She continued to say she hoped ‘Hymn’ would be a song that “will find and connect with people who feel like outcasts, especially young people today growing up with the omnipresent internet.”
‘Rainbow’, Kesha’s first album in five years, will be released next Friday (August 11). She will support the album with a US headline tour later this year.
Kesha’s full US tour dates are as follows:
September 26 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City
September 27 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
September 29 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
September 30 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
October 2 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
October 4 – Boston, MA – House of Blues
October 6 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring
October 7 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia
October 9 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom
October 13 – Lakewood, OH – Lakewood Civic Auditorium
October 15 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
October 16 – Toronto, ON – Rebel
October 18 – Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom
October 19 – Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Ballroom
October 23 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theatre
October 24 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
October 25 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
October 27 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
October 28 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theatre (Daze of the Dead)
October 31 – San Francisco, CA – Masonic Auditorium
November 1 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium