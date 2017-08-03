Listen to Kesha’s song for ‘people who feel like outcasts’, ‘Hymn’

The track is the latest to be taken from the returning singer's new album 'Rainbow'

Kesha has shared another track from her forthcoming album, ‘Rainbow‘.

‘Hymn’ follows ‘Praying‘, ‘Woman‘ and ‘Learn To Let Go’, and was co-written with the singer’s mother, Pebe Sebert, along with Cara Salimando and producers Ricky Reed and Jonny Price.

Kesha has written an essay to accompany the track, in which she describes it as a song for “people who feel like outcasts.” Listen to the track below.

“I think that one of the reasons why my music connects with people who feel like they don’t fit in is because I have never fit in either — this is why the song ‘Hymn’ is so special to me,” she wrote on Mic. “The longer title was ‘Hymn for the Hymnless’. And when I say “hymnless,” I’m talking about people who feel like they don’t fit in, people who feel like they don’t have a hymn.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

“That’s how I have always felt myself — there was never one group or scene that was entirely mine. The lyrics are, “This is a hymn for the hymnless, kids with no religion.” Religion, for me, in this song doesn’t mean necessarily religion as in your spiritual belief, but more like kids with no set way of life. I’m still trying to figure out what I believe and what the truth is in my heart, and I know I’m not alone. My mind and opinions keep changing and expanding.”

She continued to say she hoped ‘Hymn’ would be a song that “will find and connect with people who feel like outcasts, especially young people today growing up with the omnipresent internet.”

‘Rainbow’, Kesha’s first album in five years, will be released next Friday (August 11). She will support the album with a US headline tour later this year.

Kesha’s full US tour dates are as follows:

September 26 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City

September 27 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

September 29 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

September 30 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

October 2 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

October 4 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

October 6 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

October 7 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

October 9 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom

October 13 – Lakewood, OH – Lakewood Civic Auditorium

October 15 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

October 16 – Toronto, ON – Rebel

October 18 – Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom

October 19 – Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Ballroom

October 23 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theatre

October 24 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

October 25 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

October 27 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

October 28 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theatre (Daze of the Dead)

October 31 – San Francisco, CA – Masonic Auditorium

November 1 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium