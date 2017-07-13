Listen to Kesha’s new single ‘Woman’ and read new essay about the independent song

The track follows 'Praying', her first release since 2013

Kesha has shared the second track from her forthcoming album, ‘Rainbow‘.

‘Woman’ follows her recent release, ‘Praying‘, which marked her first output since 2013 and her legal battle with producer Dr. Luke.

The musician has also penned an essay about the track, in which she says she “couldn’t be more proud” of the album it comes from. Writing about ‘Woman’ in particular, she wrote: “With “Woman,” I hope my fans will hear that wild spirit still strong inside me but this time it was created more raw, spontaneously and with all live instrumentation, which I found was a huge reason I loved the records I did love.

“There were one or two or 12 different people playing real instruments together, and all that real human energy is exciting and very fun to listen to. I wanted this song to capture that organic, raw, soulful sound and keep the imperfect moments in the recordings because I find the magic in the imperfections.”

She added that inspiration for the track, which features The Dap-Kings’ horn section, came while she was stuck in traffic and “felt the urge to scream ‘I’m a motherfucking woman’.” “The two men I was writing with that day didn’t quite know what to do with me,” she wrote in the piece.

“I just really fucking love being a woman and I wanted an anthem for anyone else who wants to yell about being self-sufficient and strong,” she continued. “(Yes, men, this song can be for you too.)”

Read the essay in full at Rolling Stone.

‘Woman’ was produced by Drew Pearson and Brody Brown. The video, which you can watch above, was directed by Kesha and her brother Lagan Sebert.

‘Rainbow’ is due for release on August 11 via Kemosabe Records and RCA Records.