Listen to Lana Del Rey’s two new songs, ‘Summer Bummer’ and ‘Groupie Love’

The tracks will feature on her new album 'Lust For Life'

Lana Del Rey has shared two new songs from her forthcoming new album ‘Lust For Life‘.

The singer stopped by the Beats 1 studio in LA to premiere the tracks on Zane Lowe’s show today (July 12).

Ahead of playing ‘Summer Bummer’, Del Rey revealed it was produced by Boi-1Da and featured appearances from Playboi Carti and A$AP Rocky.

Speaking to Lowe about slowly getting into a more uptempo style after songs ‘High By The Beach’ and ‘Freak’, she said: “I felt like I was getting into this mid-tempo groove and now I’m all the way in, out all night.”

Listen to ‘Summer Bummer’ below.

Speaking about ‘Groupie Love’, which follows ‘Summer Bummer’ on the album, Del Rey said: “My tracklisting changed a lot in the last three months and this middle section – ‘White Mustang’, ‘Cherry’, ‘Summer Bummer’, ‘Groupie Love’ and even ‘Coachella’ – I feel like this middle section has a lot of fire in it even though it’s not that fast. The beats are hard.”

Listen to ‘Groupie Love’ below.

The musician previously teased the collaborations on Instagram earlier this week. They precede ‘Lust For Life’, which is due for release on July 21.

So far, Del Rey has shared the record’s lead single ‘Love’, her album title-track and Weeknd collaboration and ‘Coachella – Woodstock In My Mind’. She has also previewed the tracks ‘Change’ and ‘Cherry’.

Speaking to Stevie Nicks , who also appears on the album, for a recent V interview, she talked about making music in the current political climate. She said: “Regardless of where someone is at personally, the current landscape jolts you into being present, if you’re not crazy. If you’re a normal person, you’re suddenly aware and watching everything.”

She also said that she feels “lucky to be able to speak my mind through music right in the present moment”.

‘Lust For Life’ is now available to pre-order, with ‘Summer Bummer’ and ‘Groupie Love’ immediately available to those that do. The album features guest spots from Rocky, Stevie Nicks, Lennon, The Weeknd and more.

The tracklisting for the record is as follows:

‘Love’

‘Lust For Life’ (ft. The Weeknd)

’13 Beaches’

‘Cherry’

‘White Mustang’

‘Summer Bummer’ (ft. A$AP Rocky & Playboi Carti)

‘Groupie Love’ (ft. A$AP Rocky)

‘In My Feelings’

‘Coachella – Woodstock In My Mind’

‘God Bless America – And All the Beautiful Women In It’

‘When The World Was at War We Kept Dancing’

‘Beautiful People Beautiful Problems’ (ft. Stevie Nicks)

‘Tomorrow Never Came’ (ft. Sean Ono Lennon)

‘Heroin’

‘Change’

‘Get Free’