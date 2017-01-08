Listen to Mariah Carey explain New Year’s Eve performance disaster

She said the production team chose to humiliate her when technical issues arose

Mariah Carey has posted an audio clip of her explaining her botched New Year’s Eve performance to her Twitter page.

The singer was booked to perform three songs on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest, but made headlines after technical issues turned her appearance on the show into a disaster.

“I haven’t really addressed the situation that happened on New Year’s Eve, and in time I will,” she said in the recording. “But for now, I want everyone to know that I came to New Year’s Eve in New York in great spirits and was looking forward to a celebratory moment with the world.”

She then went on to blame the production team for not fixing technical issues, saying it was “a shame” they “chose to capitalise on circumstances beyond our control”.

Carey was headlining the show, but, as Billboard reports, her set went array as she got to tracks ‘Emotions’ and ‘We Belong Together’. She removed her in-ear monitor after apparently not being able to hear through it, then gave up singing and lip-syncing at all as she couldn’t follow the backing track over the noise from the audience gathered in New York City’s Times Square.

“It’s not practical for a singer to sing live and be able to hear themselves properly in the middle of Times Square with all the noise, the freezing cold, the smoke from the smoke machines, and thousands of people celebrating, especially when their ear monitors are not working properly,” she reasoned.

“Listen guys, they foiled me, thus it turned into an opportunity to humiliate me and all those who were excited to ring in the New Year with me,” she continued. “Eventually, I will explain this in greater detail than I can give here.”

The singer went on to end the short message by thanking her fans, but vowed to take a break from social media for the time being.

“I’m going to take a break from media moments, social media moments,” she said. “Although I’m going to fulfill my professional obligations. This is an important time for me to finally take a moment for myself and to be with my loved ones and prepare for my upcoming tour in March.

“I just want to thank everyone for their support, thank you to all my industry friends and thank you to my Lambs, you’re always there for me. I can’t imagine life without you and you’ll always be a part of me. I can’t wait to sing for you again.”

Watch the original performance below.