Listen to ‘Mean Demeanor’, the new track from Run the Jewels

Run the Jewels have debuted new song ‘Mean Demeanor’, taken from the soundtrack for FIFA 18. Check it out below.

The track was premiered in a trailer for the hugely popular video game, and is included on a soundtrack that also boasts cuts from The National, Lorde, The XX, Slowdive, and Perfume Genius.

“More Than A Game. FIFA 18 sounding with our new track”, the duo wrote on Twitter.

It’s also been premiered on Spotify and Apple Music, too.

Earlier this week, Run The Jewels’ El-P also shared a snippet of his ‘rejected’ score for the soundtrack of Blade Runner 2049, which offered a brief sample of appropriately dark and brooding synths, and described the demo as an “honour”.

“Here is a snippet of my rejected (or ignored) blade runner 2049 trailer score”, he captioned the Instagram post.

“Honestly even being asked to demo it up was an honor. all synths done on the yamaha cs80, which as you may know is the same synth vangelis used for the original.”

Earlier this year, the duo also revealed that they were massive Rick & Morty fans by teaming up with the Adult Swim show to create some special edition merch under the “Rick The Jewels” title.

The limited edition hoodie has been released through Los Angeles based fashion label Daylight Curfew and features RTJ’s renowned gun-and-fist hand gesture but with Rick’s portal gun and fist instead