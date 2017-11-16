Listen to The National cover Cat Power’s ‘Maybe Not’
They performed it live earlier this year
The National have covered Cat Power‘s ‘Maybe Not’ in a new Spotify Studios session.
The release comes after The National performed a number of covers on their recent UK and European tour in support of new album ‘Sleep Well Beast’, including Queen’s ‘I Want To Break Free’, New Order’s ‘Love Vigilantes’, Talking Heads’ ‘Heaven’ and Tom Petty’ ‘Damaged By Love’.
Now, after testing it out on the road, they’ve recorded a studio version of Cat Power’s ‘Maybe Not’ – listen to that below, via Spotify.
Maybe Not – Recorded at Spotify Studios NYC
Last week, The National were announced as headlining Lisbon, Portugal’s NOS Alive festival, and are also set to headline a huge London show as part of new 10-day festival All Points East.
The National recently revealed to NME that they already have a new album’s worth of material written. With the band currently talking about taking a mobile studio with them on the road to work on new tracks, frontman Matt Berninger added that it certainly wouldn’t be another four year wait between albums like it was since 2013’s ‘Trouble Will Find Me‘.
“It will definitely be less than four years,” Berninger told NME. “I don’t know if it will come in the form of a National record, but we’ve been doing a tonne of music together for stuff that might be for other things. There’s no plan to do a ‘Kid A’ and ‘Amnesiac’ kind of two album deal.”