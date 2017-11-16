Listen to The National cover Cat Power’s ‘Maybe Not’

They performed it live earlier this year

The National have covered Cat Power‘s ‘Maybe Not’ in a new Spotify Studios session.

The release comes after The National performed a number of covers on their recent UK and European tour in support of new album ‘Sleep Well Beast’, including Queen’s ‘I Want To Break Free’, New Order’s ‘Love Vigilantes’, Talking Heads’ ‘Heaven’ and Tom Petty’ ‘Damaged By Love’.

Now, after testing it out on the road, they’ve recorded a studio version of Cat Power’s ‘Maybe Not’ – listen to that below, via Spotify.

Maybe Not – Recorded at Spotify Studios NYC Maybe Not – Recorded at Spotify Studios NYC, a song by The National on Spotify

Last week, The National were announced as headlining Lisbon, Portugal’s NOS Alive festival, and are also set to headline a huge London show as part of new 10-day festival All Points East.