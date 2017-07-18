Listen to a new Nine Inch Nails song, ‘This Isn’t The Place’

The track is the second to be taken from imminent EP, 'Add Violence'

Nine Inch Nails have shared a second track from their forthcoming EP, ‘Add Violence‘.

The band returned last week (July 13) with the first song from the record, ‘Less Than’.

‘This Isn’t The Place’ precedes the record’s release this Friday (July 21) as well as a host of festival headline slots in the US for Trent Reznor’s outfit.

The track comes accompanied with a video that was created by the same team behind the band’s Year Zero ARG game, as a Reddit user points out.

‘Add Violence’ is the second part of a trilogy that began last year with the release of ‘Not The Actual Events‘.

The tracklisting for ‘Add Violence’ is as follows:

‘Less Than’

‘The Lovers’

‘This Isn’t The Place’

‘Not Anymore’

‘The Background World’

Meanwhile, Reznor has admitted he doesn’t know what the final part of NIN’s EP trilogy will be.

Speaking to Beats 1’s Zane Lowe last week, Reznor revealed that the band have yet to arrive at a sound for the series’ final EP.

“I’ll tell you the blueprint of this suite of records has been starting with the kind of script – the lyrical construct, the world that they sit in,” Reznor explained. “And then, really following inspiration in the studio to find out musically kind of feels inspiring at that time. When we did ‘Not the Actual Events,’ we were really seduced by the violence of it. The kind of throwing ‘Hesitation Marks’ out the window and being unafraid to explore approaches we have in the past with the kind of, you know, punch in the face feel to it.

“And I think that the length of a five-song EP felt like the right length for that, you know? And to repeat that isn’t as exciting anymore,” he continued. “It’s like we did that. So now as we expand the lyrical viewpoint of this three song trilogy, the music that was interesting to us this time around kind of surprised us. And ‘Less Than’ is not entirely representative of where the rest of the EP goes. So this collection of five songs feels like brothers.

“I have no idea what the last part of this will be. I know lyrically where it goes, but I don’t know what it’s going to sound like yet.”