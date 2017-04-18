Listen to the new song Lana Del Rey wrote after Coachella

The singer said she experienced 'complex feelings' while partying at the California festival.

Lana Del Rey has shared a snippet of a new song she wrote after attending Coachella this weekend.

The singer-songwriter said on Instagram that she wrote the song after experiencing “complex feelings about spending the weekend dancing whilst watching tensions w North Korea mount”.

Explaining the song’s genesis, she added: “On my way home I found myself compelled to visit an old favorite place of mine at the rim of the world highway where I took a moment to sit down by the sequoia grove and write a little song. I just wanted to share this in hopes that one individual’s hope and prayer for peace might contribute to the possibility of it in the long run.”

A post shared by Lana Del Rey (@lanadelrey) on Apr 17, 2017 at 4:35pm PDT

Del Rey, who filmed Father John Misty’s set at the California festival over the weekend, has recently unveiled the cover art for her new album ‘Lust For Life’.

The album is her follow-up to 2015’s ‘Honeymoon’. It has already been preceded by lead single ‘Love’.

Del Rey recently unveiled a witch-themed trailer for the album and teased that the record is “coming soon”.

She has also given a rare interview to BBC Radio 2’s Jo Whiley, where she revealed more details about the upcoming new record.

“I started out thinking that the whole record was gonna have a sort of a ’50s-’60s feeling, kind of some kind of Shangri-Las, early Joan Baez influences,” she explained. “But I don’t know, as the climate kept on getting more heated politically, I found lyrically everything was just directed towards that. So because of that, the sound just got really updated, and I felt like it was more wanting to talk to the younger side of the audience that I have. I guess it’s a little more socially aware. It’s kind of a global feeling.”

Meanwhile, a press release has stated that Del Rey’s new album is “set to include some exciting guest featured artists” with “full details to be shared at a later date”. Del Rey added: “I made my first 4 albums for me, but this one is for my fans and about where I hope we are all headed”.