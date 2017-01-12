Listen to new Trent Reznor music in Vietnam War doc trailer

Reznor and bandmate Atticus Ross to score new 10-part documentary.



Trent Reznor and long-time collaborator Atticus Ross are to soundtrack a new Vietnam War documentary.

The duo have scored over two hours of original music for the 10-part, 18-hour doc, which is set to premiere in September.

In addition to new material, The Vietnam War will also feature reworked versions of Nine Inch Nails songs and music from from their The Social Network and The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo scores. Yo-Yo Ma and the Silk Road Ensemble also contribute music to the film.

Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Ken Burns, best known for his documentaries The Civil War and The Central Park Five, is directing the project.

Reznor and Ross, who recently became an official member of NIN, have worked together on a number of film scores over the past few years including the Mark Wahlberg-starring film Patriots Day and the climate change documentary Before the Flood.

NIN recently released an EP ‘Not the Actual Events’, their first new record since 2013’s ‘Hesitation Marks’, featuring collaborations with Dave Grohl, Jane’s Addiction’s Dave Navarro and Reznor’s How To Destroy Angels bandmate Mariqueen Maandig.

Reznor teased that the group are planning to put out “two new major” projects in 2017, in an interview on Beats 1 last month. He added that NIN have no plans to tour their new material.